easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 815 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.96) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.08) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.76) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.18) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 680 ($9.14) target price on easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.87).

EZJ opened at GBX 627 ($8.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.94. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.72). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 577.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 671.96.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,932.20).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

