Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 72,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$16.41 million and a PE ratio of 58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

In other news, Director Charles Claude Downie purchased 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,069,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,462.50.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

