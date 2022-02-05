e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $372-379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.78 million.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

