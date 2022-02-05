Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DT. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

DT stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.71, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

