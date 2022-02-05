Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

