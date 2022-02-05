Dynamic Market Cap Tops $1.92 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $59.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,500.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.81 or 0.07281349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.00294649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00769470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012279 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00070863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00400081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00235641 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.