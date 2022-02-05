DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $54.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTM stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 962,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,355. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.