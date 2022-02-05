Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of LPG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 618,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $498.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 93.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dorian LPG by 22.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.