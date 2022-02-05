Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of DOMA opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.74. Doma has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doma news, CAO Michael Alan Smith purchased 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,709,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

