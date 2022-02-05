Dohj LLC Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.3% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

