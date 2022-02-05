Dohj LLC Purchases 2,210 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dohj LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 758,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $125.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.94 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

