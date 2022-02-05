Dohj LLC Invests $243,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dohj LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $103.80 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.