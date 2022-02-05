Dohj LLC Invests $1.18 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

