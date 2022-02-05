Dohj LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,362.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

