Dohj LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $431,134,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,338,847. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

TSLA opened at $923.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,013.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $899.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $927.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.