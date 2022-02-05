Dohj LLC Acquires 8,665 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.4% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

VO opened at $234.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

