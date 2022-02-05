DLD Asset Management LP Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 31.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 576,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 137,589 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $1,597,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 43.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 70,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $25,558,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVN opened at $124.98 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

