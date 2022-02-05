DLD Asset Management LP Invests $985,000 in Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of FICVU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

