DLD Asset Management LP Has $3.11 Million Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,510 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

STL opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

