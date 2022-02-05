Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

DFS opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.64. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

