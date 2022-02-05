Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 651.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 204,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,285,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

