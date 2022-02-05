Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Lifted by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $225,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $28.89 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.