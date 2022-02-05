Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 96,325 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,845,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $901,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $66.08 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

