Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $530.44 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,116,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,272 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $530,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. 7,909,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,159,178. The company has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

