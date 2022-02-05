Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,706,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $576,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 925,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,539,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

