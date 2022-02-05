Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,206,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,258,411 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,545,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

