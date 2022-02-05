Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 35,882 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $686,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $513.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

