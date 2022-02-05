Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 25,941 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Tesla worth $803,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Shares of TSLA opened at $923.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,013.37 and its 200-day moving average is $899.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.26 billion, a PE ratio of 188.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock worth $4,366,338,847 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

