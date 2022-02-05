Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 97,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,854,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,693,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,650,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

