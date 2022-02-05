Digital Fitness Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,742.00 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $727,443.80 and approximately $28,742.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.43 or 0.07274063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,519.33 or 0.99990460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,433,738 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fitness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

