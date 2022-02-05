Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.40). 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 291,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.20 ($0.41).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.62. The company has a market cap of £163.11 million and a PE ratio of -270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Dev Clever (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

