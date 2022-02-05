Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.64) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.28) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.24 ($26.12).

Shares of DTE opened at €17.03 ($19.13) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($20.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.96.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

