Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $262.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.42.

MCK opened at $265.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.91 and a 200-day moving average of $219.22. McKesson has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $271.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

