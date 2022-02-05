Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.85.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
