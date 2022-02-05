Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

