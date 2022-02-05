Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €125.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($153.93) price objective on Safran in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($170.79) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €126.91 ($142.59).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €106.16 ($119.28) on Tuesday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($103.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.78.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

