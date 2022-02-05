Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMPH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 3,242.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 1,909,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

