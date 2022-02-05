Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.