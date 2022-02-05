Deutsche Bank AG Sells 576 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SMMF opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $356.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.07%. Analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.