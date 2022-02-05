Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,825 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 734,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIXX. Desjardins lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

CI Financial stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

