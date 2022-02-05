Deutsche Bank AG Sells 163,207 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 88.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,207 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GFI opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

