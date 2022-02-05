Deutsche Bank AG Invests $166,000 in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $325,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $299,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $62.60 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 17,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,434,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

