Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.