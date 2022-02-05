Deutsche Bank AG Buys 9,725 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 117.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $3,122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 59,817.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 144,758 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

