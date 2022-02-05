Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 9,725 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,014 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $9.30 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.