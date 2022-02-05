Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 13.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 81,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 15.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DM opened at $3.85 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

