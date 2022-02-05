Desjardins Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.53.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $73.18 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.