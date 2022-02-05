Desjardins Increases Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$9.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.