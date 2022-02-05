DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Issues Earnings Results

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08), reports. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.71%.

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DENSO has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $44.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

