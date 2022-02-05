Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.45, but opened at $31.17. Deluxe shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 2,333 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.54.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

