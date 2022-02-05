Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Cowen

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Deluxe stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 104,616.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

